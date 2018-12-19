how does your beauty regime inform your identity?

i-D asked our readers for their point of view on modern beauty. Here, Jules Nash shares her story.

Natalie, 20

My mom always encouraged me to wear makeup. When I wore it I embraced my femininity, I felt like a WOMAN. More than that, when people in high school told me that I didn’t need it I felt rebellious. I felt like a BADASS. Now, in college, I wear mascara as a way to connect with my mother. She would always lacquer up her lashes and look like Betty Boop.

Miguel, 20

I started using Aloe Vera for skincare because I was looking for natural solutions to my acne in high school. Now, my dad will pick me a piece of aloe from our family’s plant and bring it to me at college and I haven’t stopped using it since… Something that bothers me about the beauty industry is the lack of skincare products marketed to men. I wish there were some products for men that didn’t give into the toxic male stereotype.

Fiona, 19

In high school, I would be like, I see humans so I'll use makeup to showcase myself. It was never in a concealer culture way because after all, why hang with people who judge me for what I wear? But in college, I focus on what I actionably do to identify myself, instead of how I look. I value sleep and mental health more. Doing my makeup takes time and I would rather sleep and focus on skincare to value my mind.

Julianne, 21

The most important part of my beauty routine is doing my brows. They’re an extra pop that makes my face feel complete and I’ve done them for so long that I can’t imagine going out without them, they just make me comfortable… I hope to change the dialogue about male beauty and skincare expectations. We should educate men about why women are choosing to do this and that they can participate too.

Christian, 21

I began to really care about my skincare when I got to college and started traveling a lot. The climate shocked my already very dry skin and I realized I needed to make changes to have more control over the health of my skin… The stigma against men who are for skincare is frustrating because EVERYONE deserves good skin.

Bella, 22

My favorite thing about the beauty community right now is that everyone is gassing each other up! Makeup is literally an art and I appreciate when people recognize that in one another. I’m super on board with the skin tone inclusivity too. I’m intimidated by makeup trends, but everyone deserves the opportunity to experience it.