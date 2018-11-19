are jaden smith and tyler, the creator a couple? part 2

Image via Instagram

Jaden Smith is still talking about how Tyler, The Creator is his boyfriend, which frankly is the best news we could have received this Monday. After his declaration just over a week ago at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw that “Tyler is my mother fucking boyfriend,” Smith appeared on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio on Friday and doubled down on the bf chat. “I recently said that Tyler, The Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true,” the artist said, “So, just so you know.” Honestly, the only way we’ll know if this is actually true is by seeing some receipts — maybe actual ones of dinner for two at Olive Garden. Or whatever you do for fun when you’re two of the most famous young men on the planet and are allegedly “boyfriends.” Still no word from Tyler on the subject — after Smith sent a since deleted tweet confirming it (again), Tyler said he was crazy, but that’s about it. In turn, we too have gone crazy — crazy (in love?) for the idea of these two being a thing. If there is a God, please let her confirm once and for all that this is really happening. We can’t waste any more time trying to find hidden meaning in lyrics from 2017.

