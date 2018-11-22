the satanic temple has settled its lawsuit over ‘the chilling adventures of sabrina’

The group of Satanists who sued Netflix and Warner Bros. over its depiction of a goat-headed deity in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have now settled their lawsuit.



As reported earlier this month, Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesman for The Satanic Temple, had accused the streaming giants of copying its statue of Baphomet, a Sabbatic Goat commonly incorporated into disparate occult and mystical traditions. Its likeness, they claimed, was too similar to the one in the centre of Sabrina’s magical school, The Academy of Unseen Arts. And they weren’t happy -- accusing Netflix of appropriating their “copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.” Oo-er.

Thankfully, however, that’s now all water under the bridge, with The Satanic Temple’s announcement, yesterday, that the $50m suit has been settled, in true Satanist style, “amicably.”

In a statement released to press they said: “The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled. The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”

Which, of course, if you play it backwards says: "Hmm, Hmmm, what ho sed de t'ing wid de t'ree bonce. Don't meddle wid t'ings you don't understand," followed by a belch.

The details, in which the devil typically resides, are yet to be announced, however Greaves has since tweeted: “So ends one of the most over-publicized of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting.”

Hail Satan, for that.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.