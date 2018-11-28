the promise of a kristen stewart lesbian romcom will get us through 2019

via Shutterstock

2018 has by and large been the year of the rom-com comeback, with hits like Crazy Rich Asians and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before re-energizing the genre. While it's a welcome change we've still been hanging out for a queer rom-com renaissance to come along with the wave. Today it looks like our calls have been answered, and by Kristen Stewart no less.



According to IndieWire, she's set to star in Happiest Season a holiday-themed lesbian romantic comedy. There's little details on production known so far, but just enough to get us excited for the future. Happiest Season will follow a young woman planning to propose to her girlfriend at her family's annual holiday party, only to have plans derailed when she discovers her partner isn't out to her conservative parents. Kristen will star as one of the film's leads but it remains unclear who will star alongside her.

The film is co-written and directed by actress-turned-director Clea DuVall, who also identifies as a lesbian. That means the project will not only put queer women on screen but also behind the camera. Adding another element to the film will be the team from Love, Simon, who will work as producers. Sounds like it's in safe hands to us.

