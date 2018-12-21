point of you: tevin and tylor bailey

Photography Micaiah Carter. Styling Shawn Lakin. Hair Kendall Dorsey. Makeup Raisa Thomas.

Earlier this year, i-D asked our readers across the USA for their point of view on beauty, asking them to submit stories to us that encapsulated what the future might look like. The six winners then came to New York to be shot by photographer Micaiah Carter, and tell us all about what informs their worldview. Here, Tevin and Tylor Bailey tell us about the beauty of twinship, and being brave enough to go for your dreams.

Have you always had really long hair?

Tevin: No.

No!

Tylor: No. Seventh grade we started growing it out one summer. And then the first four inches is like an Afro. And then it just started growing out.We're 22 now, so it's only been half our life [laughs].

What was it like moving to New York?

Tevin: Moving here from Baltimore, being twins, the whole questions of being twins exploded. Like a bomb went off.

Tylor: It's almost like we found out we were twins when we moved to New York.



Tevin: People in the street will just come up to you and start talking to you.

How did you start vlogging?

Tylor: I feel like being in college showed why I didn't want to be in college, I wanted to pursue something else. We were also in track and field. Like from fifth grade to college. So we left that back behind as well. It's like, we're going to stop doing track and drop out of college. We're going to go towards something that we feel passionate about, and that we felt we kinda were pushing towards our whole life, step by step.



You guys were in the Sanchez Kane show.

Tylor: The boots were like up to here.

Tevin: It was kind of like an obstacle course.

What does self-care look like for you?

Tylor: I guess, being athletes we always had pretty consistent eating. Taking care of our bodies, things like that. Before it was more physical, now it's appearance. It's out of what we've been used to. I think because we have long hair, so you can't just walk out of the house in the morning too. It can be all over the place.

What do you think of diversity among models in New York

Tevin: Everything's changing. Every look is changing, we have diversities coming up. That look hasn't even been seen, yet. We're just coming in. Everybody's random now.

Tylor: When we first moved here it was kind of like, everybody was kind of the same. You saw this one type of model that was cast. Now it's like you walk in, and it's this different color hair, different body type, shape.



Tevin: I think every model now, in order to be a successful model you have a brand outside of just your look.

What makes you feel positive about the world?

Tevin: A lot of people are waking up now, and I feel like the people who were being pushed aside are now coming out. We have people who have something to say. And I think a lot of the youths are more rebellious, versus, like "Go to the college," or, "Go to the highest school, get the diploma, get a job." That whole tradition in life, how you should live life is changing now. Whatever you want to do, if you have a passion for it, if you're excited for it, if you believe in yourself ... I think people are taking that step now. Compared to, "I'm not trying to look weird because everyone else's on this path of norms."

Tylor: Everyone's breaking out of that box that we were put in as kids. Go through school, college, blasé, blasé, blah. Now I'm like, "Hey, forget that. I'm going to go take this leap of faith. We do what I want to do now. Not wait until you're 40."

