netflix’s new horror will make you put tape over your computer camera

Still from Netflix's Cam

You know when people put tape over their computer camera and you think, alright, mate, you’re not that interesting, who’s going to spend their precious hacking time hacking you while you sit through three episodes of Narcos and a Grey’s Anatomy?



Well, we’ll be the first to hold our hands up and say maybe those people were right. Maybe we should all put tape over our cameras. In fact, maybe we should put tape over our cameras, then tape our laptops shut and throw them in a big box somewhere sealed with tape. Because if new Netflix horror, Cam, is anything to go by, the consequences are not worth considering.

The feature debut from director Daniel Goldhaber, Cam stars Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer as Alice, a sex worker who wakes up one day to find her account has been hijacked by a mysterious lookalike. Inspired by writer Isa Mazzei’s own history of working as a camgirl, the film has already been described as “a clever and unnerving mindfuck of a movie” by Indiewire, and a “brilliant take on the Hitchcockian identity thriller” by AV/Club. Which makes it sound quite good really, doesn’t it?

Watch the trailer below. Just make sure you do it with your camera off.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.