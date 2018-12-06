daily horoscopes: december 6, 2018

Mercury goes direct today, too, and all of this is great news.



Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to help you understand how to bank on all of the good vibes.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A New Moon and Mercury direct in your sign means it’s about to be go time. But, don’t get ahead of yourself. Understand your current strengths and weaknesses thoroughly so you’re not caught off guard when you either “fail” or “succeed,” and remember that neither of those occurrences mean you should stop.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The revelations that come today may have you saying “come again?” It’s okay to be confused, as long as you still listen. Everything happening right now will make sense in time. You don’t need to rush your understanding or your reaction. Just breathe and take it all in.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

When people are on your team, they bring a side out of you that is hard for you to access on your own. If you find that there are people in your life you constantly have to explain yourself to or argue with about your decisions, it may be time to let that go. You’re going places they probably aren’t aloud in.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If things have been foggy in your career and social life, they will begin to clear up soon. Don’t wait around for it, though. It’s up to you to keep the same energy and continue to put in your best effort, whatever that means for you at the time. You will be rewarded for your stamina, commitment and faith handsomely when you do.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Enter into the world with a sense of genuine curiosity, today. It’s boring to know everything and expect everything to be predictable. Leave room in your perspective for your interactions and experiences to pleasantly surprise you and they will.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re doing it, Taurus, you’re changing. Lean in to this exciting process. Keep going. Don’t fear what the progress means for the old you. Just focus on your excitement about who you’re becoming. It’s a beautiful time. Try to enjoy the journey.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Activity in your seventh house may have brought some seriousness to your relationships, but it will start to ease up, now. The channel of communication has been reopened and you can now connect over the experience of being in relationship in a more meta way that will bring you closer to the people you’re close to. Loosen up a litte, so you don’t squander this opportunity.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There are little habits you have formed that are keeping you from stepping into your greatness. Those need to change, now, if you want to excel the way the universe wants you to. Comfort means very little if it keeps you stuck. Introduce new things to replace the old in order to make the process smoother, but do the work.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You don’t have to carry around everything anyone has ever said, or felt, about you with you the rest of your life. It’s okay to say “that’s not me, and that’s not mine,” toss that baggage to the curb, and leave it there. It’s time to move on and up, babe.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The excuses are running out, Virgo. Your planet is now direct and there’s a fire under your ass. You still have time to do something big, personally or professionally, before the year is over. Take today to dream something up that really gets you excited. Use the rest of the month to plan and eventually execute.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You don’t need people to tell you that you’re right for you to be right. If you feel it, and it works for you, stick with it for now. Truth is an ever-evolving thing.This New Moon, let yourself be where you are now, and put a stop to any outside pressure that pushes you.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Wealth means something different to everyone. Assess your understanding of it and work on your relationship to your own wealth, now. You deserve everything you already have and everything you still want. Attempt to convince yourself this is true so that when it all comes, your mindset is strong and ready to do something with it.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.