witches (and lana del rey) plot mass hexing of donald trump tonight

Do you have access to a Tower tarot card, part of an orange candle, a pin or small nail, and an unflattering photo of Donald Trump? Congratulations: you, too, can be part of tonight's mass spell to bind the commander-in-chief. Witches around the world have rallied together to cast a binding spell — both IRL and in live-stream format — on Trump and all those who abet him. If you don't have an orange candle, you can use a baby carrot. If you don't have an unflattering photo, you can use the downloadable template on the event's Facebook page. If you have prior engagements at midnight tonight, there will be other opportunities to participate. Witches will be performing this ritual on every waning crescent moon until Trump is removed from office.

While witches were not one of the many groups explicitly targeted by Trump during his presidential campaign, the ritual is yet one more example of Americans rallying together for a common cause. Organizer Michael M. Hughes tells i-D that the idea started as a working document amongst a number of private magical groups who felt it was important to counter what they saw as dangerous, unconstitutional behavior. Michael recognized that the ritual would have a broader appeal and posted a revised version online. It has since been supported by people from many traditions, including Christianity, as well as Lana Del Rey.

Michael emphasizes that this is not the first instance of magical intervention in politics. "During WWII, witches and magicians sought to bind and curse the Nazis," he tells us. "One example is known as the Magical Battle of Britain, and another is the 1940 "Cone of Power," when hundreds of naked witches gathered in England's New Forest to keep Hitler out of England. And in 1941, author and occultist William Seabrook and a group of young people in Maryland performed a ritual to "kill Adolf Hitler by voodoo incantation." More recently, the Satanic Temple declared its members exempt from Ohio's "heartbeat" abortion bill.

The inaugural ritual kicks off in just a few hours. Grab your candles — or carrots — and clue up on the full ceremony here.