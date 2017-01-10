will women ever get their own smithsonian museum?

Facebook

Whether Donald Trump's authoritarianism will make art great again remains to be seen, and the chances it will are pretty slim. But one group of women have proposed a way for the president-elect to effect actual positive change in the arts. The New York Times is reporting on the push for a new Smithsonian women's museum to be erected in (or near) downtown D.C.'s National Mall, amongst the park's 11 other Smithsonian Institutions. New York Representative Carolyn B. Maloney first floated the idea in the late 90s, but it's picking up steam again after she and other women from the political and art worlds urged Trump to back the initiative. "It's tremendously important," Maloney said at a meeting last night. "How can you empower women if they are not even recognized?"

Maloney et al cited a bipartisan Congressional committee report from November that recommended "a national museum dedicated to showcasing the historical experiences and impact of women in this country." The report suggested that the government provide either land or an existing building, while private fund-raising of $150 to $180 million would pay for the construction of the tentatively titled American Museum of Women's History.

"Women's stories, activities, ideas, and innovations, personal and professional experiences are all integral to every aspect of our country's history," reads the report on the proposed project's website. "Whether in art and design, space and spies, war and peace, or leadership and service — women have blazed a trail in every area currently documented by our great national museums. To tell the story of American women is to tell the story of America." The proposal envisions an "interactive, multi-media experience" including the latest technology and live performance.

One potential obstruction is that new legislation would be needed to approve a building site and allocate federal money. Congress is currently a bit tied up with repealing the healthcare of millions of Americans, but if there are two things the new chief really loves, it's women and buildings. As the last few months have taught us, anything is possible.