      straight ups Álvaro Piñero 30 June, 2017

      what the cool kids wore at barcelona's sonar festival

      We met the music fans braving the sweltering heat to see Princess Nokia, Arca, Moderat and the rest of the amazing line-up at the three-day fest.

      A version of this article originally appeared on i-D Spain.

      Laura, 20, Barcelona

      What do you do?
      I study film and I'm a photographer.

      What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?
      I met an artist who performed there, and spent the entire festival with him.

      @lauravifer

      Arnau, 20, Girona

      What do you do for a living?
      I'm an audiovisual designer and model.

      In your eyes, what makes Barcelona unique?
      One of the reasons why I live here is because it's such a booming city. Barcelona [works best] for people who are just starting out and creating new things, [especially] in the audiovisual arts and music industry. 

      @arnau_coll

      Lois, 21, A Coruña

      What do you do?
      I'm studying fine art.

      What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?
      One time a guy dressed in silver performed an exorcism on me. 

      @las_bragas_de_satan

      Neelam Khan and Lúa , 21 and 20, Barcelona and Galicia

      What do you do?
      Khan: I'm a photographer, mainly for bands.
      Lúa: I study cinema and fashin design.

      What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?
      Khan: I think Barcelona has everything: Beautiful architecture, good weather, good food, beaches and mountains, and two of the best festivals in the world… It's an incredible city.
      Lúa: The diversity you can see whenever you're walking around the city, both with respect to the people and the architecture. 

      @neelastica @autoeditada

      Andrea, 23, Mexico

      What do you do?
      I'm still trying to figure out what I want to do in the long run, but mostly I like to paint.

      What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?
      Really beautiful dogs.

      @peanutmochi

      Jeric, 17, Barcelona

      What do you do?
      I just finished taking la selectividad [the Spanish University Access Tests], and now I'm going to look for a job.

      What are you planning to do once Sonar is over?
      I'm going to the WooHah festival in Holland. 

      @trendyjeric

      Irene San José, 24, Fuenterrabía (País Vasco)

      What do you do for a living?
      I work in creative advertising.

      What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?
      Meeting Arca and being able to chat with him.

      @irenesanj

      Jordi, 22, Cardedeu (Barcelona)

      What do you do?
      I study film at ESCAC, [the Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia], and I'm majoring in screenwriting.

      What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?
      It's a place where young people have more opportunities than in other places. There's a lot of [options in] life beyond what's already been established.

      @jordi.crl

