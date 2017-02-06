watch the trailer for stranger things season two

Stranger Things is back, bigger, bolder, and better than ever before. Or at least that's the vibe we got from the season two trailer that dropped last night during the Super Bowl. Set a year on from where we left off, the gang is back together again with fresh new threats to fight. Even Eleven returns, but looking a lot less bald. Will, Lucas, Dustin and Mike rep a whole new Ghostbusters look.

While there's no sign of the Demogorgon, there is a new, incredibly large eight-legged freak lighting up the sky, which will almost certainly will spell trouble for the sleepy town of Hawkins. But you'll have to wait till Halloween to find out more, when season two finally hits Netflix. In the meantime, read our interview with post-punk loving Jonathan (aka Charlie Heaton).

