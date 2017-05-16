watch the trailer for a new biopic that humanizes michael jackson

It's been eight years since the untimely death of Michael Jackson and many fans are still trying to comprehend the loss. The doomed icon has been active posthumously: Spike Lee directed documentaries on the making of MJ's studio albums Off the Wall and Bad, Kenny Ortega turned rehearsal footage from the singer's planned This is It tour into a feature-length film, and Supreme recently confirmed a capsule collection of hoodies and shirts with MJ on them. Now, Lifetime is capitalizing on the King of Pop's everlasting appeal with its upcoming biopic, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, set to air May 29.

Lifetime released a new trailer for the film this morning. Based on the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, written by Jackson's bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, the film tracks the singer from his 2004 trial spectacle to his sudden death in 2009.

The film is told through the eyes of Michael's two bodyguards. The trailer's opening scene features a lawyer grilling the two men about Dr. Conrad Murray and what the two men witnessed. Scenes from the trailer appear to humanize Jackson, showing the singer with his children Prince, Paris, and Blanket.

Check out the trailer below.