watch the stars of 'stranger things' lip sync battle to weezer and ll cool j

The second season of Stranger Thingsisn't arriving until Halloween, but to tide you over, the stars of the Netflix smash hit have cropped up on Lip Sync Battle. In an episode airing tonight, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) performs Weezer's 1994 hit "Buddy Holly," dressed fittingly in 50s rock and roll nerd style, but it's Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) who really steals the show.

Throwing the gauntlet down for himself, Caleb takes on show host LL Cool J's own track, "I'm Bad," as the original J stands watching at the side of the stage. Caleb appears impeccably dressed in a red tracksuit and matching bucket hat with a huge gold chain, which jumps around as he body pops across the stage.

The Stranger Things episode of Lip Sync Battle airs on Spike TV tonight, and the full performances are expected to appear on the channel's YouTube soon after.

