​watch the first trailer for the dries van noten documentary

The first trailer for an upcoming documentary film about Dries Van Noten sees the famously independent Belgian designer working backstage at a show, selecting fabrics for a collection, making alterations at the Antwerp atelier, and cutting fresh flowers at his beautiful Ringenhof estate.
The clip opens with footage from Dries's breathtaking, Ophelia-inspired spring/summer 15 show, when, instead of a completing a final march down the runway, the models languorously lay down on the green, mossy catwalk.
"The word 'fashion' I don't like, because fashion means something which is over after six months," Dries says at one point. "I would like to find a word which is more timeless." Check the trailer out, below.
Text Charlotte Gush
Photography Martin Zähringer
