      fashion Charlotte Gush 24 February, 2017

      ​watch the first trailer for the dries van noten documentary

      The famously independent Belgian designer explains his issue with the word ‘fashion’ in the teaser for 'Dries.'

      ​photography martin zähringer

      The first trailer for an upcoming documentary film about Dries Van Noten sees the famously independent Belgian designer working backstage at a show, selecting fabrics for a collection, making alterations at the Antwerp atelier, and cutting fresh flowers at his beautiful Ringenhof estate.

      The clip opens with footage from Dries's breathtaking, Ophelia-inspired spring/summer 15 show, when, instead of a completing a final march down the runway, the models languorously lay down on the green, mossy catwalk.

      "The word 'fashion' I don't like, because fashion means something which is over after six months," Dries says at one point. "I would like to find a word which is more timeless." Check the trailer out, below.

      Watch: i-D's Dries Van Noten Inspirations documentary

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush
      Photography Martin Zähringer

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, dries van noten, dries film

