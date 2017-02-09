watch sunflower bean’s julia cumming and her model pals’ new activist infomercial!

Galvanized into action by the rise of right-wing politics, online activists are shutting their laptops and shaking things up on a ground level. Well-documented marches around globe protested against widespread misogyny and the travel ban on citizens from Muslim-majority nations to the US. But what happens next? Immediate action does not always provoke instant change, unless of course, those initiating change decide to take the next step.

A handy new infomercial by Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming is here to help. The promo provides helpful websites and phone numbers to get in touch with your local Congressional representatives, because after all, calling is the most effective way to get your voice heard! Starring Lili Sumner, Diana Veras, Veronika Vilim, Alice Metza, Lida Fox, and Grace Hartzel, and sountracked by Factory Records' finest New Order track "Bizarre Love Triangle," the piece is aimed at taking the fear out of making the next step. Some useful tips: Keep it brief! Make sure you're speaking to the right person about the right issue! And absolutely no cursing!

The lo-fi film is fine proof that that models and influencers are using their voice for social change, offering tips on how to fight the good fight to their tens of thousands of Instagram followers. As Julia succinctly writes in her Instagram caption: "There's no better time than now to get out of your comfort zone and make some messed up sh*t."

Not just a set of pretty faces, but loud voices too! Make yours heard through the channels below: