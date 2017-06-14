watch selena gomez channel the 70s in groovy 'bad liar' video

About

      Check out the Farrah Fawcett hair.

      Selena Gomez is on a 70s kick. She has just released a "Bad Liar" visual inspired by the groovy decade, with the singer rocking a Farrah Fawcett wig, paisley prints, and a handlebar mustache (... we'll explain that part later). The blast to the past makes sense — one of the most infectious parts about "Bad Liar" is its pulsating sample of Talking Heads's 1977 single, "Psycho Killer."

      Touted as a "film," the sepia-toned project is directed by Jesse Peretz (who has directed multiple episodes of Girls and Orange is the New Black). In it, a young girl watches from afar as her dad cheats on her mother with the gorgeous, blonde girls basketball coach. But here's the twist: Gomez plays all four characters.

      This is actually the second visual for "Bad Liar." The first one was directed by Petra Collins and exclusively released on Spotify. The colorful, low-fi video featured Gomez wearing a hospital bracelet that had some believing she was glamorizing a suicide attempt. Gomez later clarified that the bracelet was actually from a recent lupus-related hospitalization.

      And this may not be the sole Jesse Peretz x Selena Gomez collab we receive. The video ends on a mysterious note, a notice that something called "Fetish" is coming soon. "Bad Liar" might just be the start of a longer narrative. 

