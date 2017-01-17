About

      watch rae sremmurd moonlight as weather reporters on french tv

      “It is very cold. Sacré bleu!”

      In 2017, many Americans balance two or more jobs. Gwyneth Paltrow juggles acting and delivering life advice. Lil Yachty is a creative director at Nautica. Our president-elect runs a modeling agency and a casino chain. We live in an age of creative multi-hyphenates in which no side hustle is too much or too strange (see: Akon's diamond mine or Jessica Biel's child-friendly restaurant Au Fudge). But enterprising Atlanta rappers Rae Sremmurd took things to another level yesterday when they cameoed as weathermen on French TV channel TMC.

      On air to promote their current European tour, the Brown brothers performed tracks "Black Beatles" and "Swang," from their 2016 album SremmLife 2. But, before that, they also delivered the French weather forecast for January 16. They reported frost in the Pyrenees and warned Corsicans to be careful of snowstorms in the afternoon.

      It should be noted that neither Swae Lee or Slim Jxmmi speaks French, but they tried their best ("It is very cold. Sacré bleu!"), and there was a translator on hand. Both brothers chose to wear macs, which felt weather appropriate. Slim Jxmmi styled his red PVC number with denim overalls and no shirt.

      After wrapping up the French forecast, the rappers took a look at their hometown, Tupelo, Mississippi, where things were a balmy 20 degrees celsius. Watch the full clip here.

