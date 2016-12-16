watch mariah carey, lady gaga, and adele slay 'all i want for christmas is you'

"Did you see when I came out in the sled?" Mariah Carey once asked a child calling into her Home Shopping Network show. "I know it's over the top, but that's how festive I am!" In the spirit of Carey's favorite season, the chanteuse recently hit the road in James Corden's sleigh for "Carpool Karaoke," with one simple request: that he cover her holiday staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Corden obliged, and followed up by enlisting the likes of Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Gwen Stefani to take some verses.

Selena Gomez, Chris Martin, Demi Lovato, and Nick Jonas also joined in for the festivities. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who clearly did not know the song's lyrics, made the best out of the situation. Adele even made an appearance, and given that her segment aired back in January, it's evident that Carey's tribute has been a year in the making.

The "Carpool Karaoke" footage is just the latest entry into the Carey Christmas canon, which currently includes (but is not limited to): two Christmas albums, two recorded versions of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," an entire collection of holiday merchandise, a Hallmark Channel movie, and an annual Christmas concert series in New York City, which Beyoncé and Blue Ivy attended earlier this week. Festive, indeed.

