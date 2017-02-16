watch london o'connor's new music video, featuring olivia bee and kids cast on twitter

Two summers ago, we hung out with London O'Connor at a Chinatown playground to talk about his unique approach to creating music (which has been compared to Earl Sweatshirt and Daniel Johnston). At the time, he'd just self-released his first album, O∆, on SoundCloud. Created during a two-week-long binge-watch of soundless Bill Murray films (seriously), O∆ is a singular ode to suburban ennui and boundless imagination. Today, it arrives in a newly remastered form on True Panther Sounds.

The longtime home of King Krule and Shlohmo, True Panther has always known the score when it comes to artists with a sound all their own, and a strong vision for it. The label's most recent releases — Kelsey Lu's Church followed by Abra's Princess — are similarly rooted in this ethos. Lu live recorded her EP in a Greenpoint church; Abra wrote and produced every note on hers. London feels right for the roster, as O∆ has been written, produced, and performed entirely by the occasional Ryan McGinley model.

To celebrate its True Panther release, London tapped a few other photographers for a new video. Olivia Bee and Tyler Mitchell make cameos in "Nobody Hangs Out Anymore," a yellow universe of soggy cereal, sand mountains, and TV sets. The song is a melancholy anthem about lonely life in the internet age, as London laments that "all my friends are on the net, and all my friends are in the net." Its original video featured pictures of bedrooms that fans sent London on Twitter, during a time when he was crashing on couches and didn't have four walls of his own.

This new self-directed video reimagines that concept. Mitchell and Bee are joined by kids London cast using social media. Each one gazes into the camera above, and is surrounded by stuff you might find on a bed: Kanye West records, laptops, Mott's gummy snacks, some comics, markers, t-shirts, and the same beat up philosophy book London was reading the afternoon we met in the playground.

London will play upcoming dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris, London (duh) and to celebrate the record's release. Tickets are available here. You can stream 'O∆' or grab it on wax.