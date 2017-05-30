watch lil yachty's hilarious explanation for his confusing cello lyric

Lil Yachty is very adamant that his ruthless alter ago Lil Boat is nothing like he is. But the two do have one thing in common: an adorable lack of knowledge about woodwind instruments. The internet has been scalding the red-braided rapper since April over his recent track "Peek a Boo," a Migos-assisted club hit that includes one very confusing line about blowing a cello. Yachty's explanation of the lyric is pure comedic gold, somehow implicating both the A&R of his Sailing Team and Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

"I'm gonna blame my A&R," Yachty said when he got to the cello lyric. "He listened to that song many times, and he allowed me to say that, okay? I guess for a second, I thought a cello was a woodwind instrument and it is not. Nobody ever said shit. Nobody ever pulled up a picture and said, 'Hey man, I don't know if you know what this is. But it ain't that.' I fucked up. I thought Squidward played the cello."

As if this didn't provide Twitter with enough meme fodder, Yachty continued, "He don't. That's a flute." Spoiler: it isn't.

Squid ward plays clarinet... I got it world lmao. — lil boat kot 5.26.17 (@lilyachty) May 28, 2017

Anyway, Yachty has now learned the difference between all three instruments, and he's spot-on about one thing: "it do sound good."