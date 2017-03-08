watch lady gaga go undercover on 'drag race' as a lady gaga impersonator

The new series of RuPaul's Drag Race isn't on TV until next Friday, but footage from the premiere has been shared online, giving a sneak peek at Lady Gaga's cameo appearance. Gaga has ditched her cowgirl-next-door persona Joanne for the guest spot, dressing up in full Mother Monster mode in order to impersonate... herself.

Gaga's drag race cameo starts with her entering the workroom as a gaga impersonator lmaaaoooo too good pic.twitter.com/IvVfXYpTey — Conor Behan (@platinumjones) March 8, 2017

"She started around drag queens and the downtown culture, so she felt right at home," RuPaul told Good Morning America. He added that drag culture is important in this moment, because "In the political culture right now, we get to show people that love is strong, we are Americans, and we believe in open hearts and love."