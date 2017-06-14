watch jaden smith protect hollywood in the batsuit he wore to kimye's wedding

About

      Jaden remixes the caped crusader in the wonderfully strange new music video for 'Batman.'

      Of the many Batman tributes we've seen since the superhero's TV actor Adam West passed away last week, this one is probably the most extravagant. It's Jaden Smith roaming the neon streets and deserted hills of Hollywood in a white Batman costume. It's nice to see the rising fashion star isn't afraid to repeat outfits — Jaden has previously worn the costume to such notable events as prom and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. ("I wore the Batman suit to heighten my experience at the wedding and prom which was fun," Jaden later explained to GQ, "but also at the wedding I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so.")

      In Jaden's Batman remix, the caped crusader spends most of his time dabbing along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hanging out the passenger side of a Batmobile chauffeured by Tyler, the Creator. When he's just regular old Bruce, he can be seen pensively swirling glasses of ice water and straightening his kitchen table copy of Frank Ocean's Boys Don't Cry zine. Bruce also has dreads, which means this was filmed before Jaden cut them off and took them on a date to the Met Gala

      This might be one of the last rap videos Jaden releases before he makes his big K-pop debut later this summer. Talk about going out in style. 

