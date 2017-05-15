About

      watch finn wolfhard of 'stranger things' do a mean new order cover

      For someone born in 2002, the budding rock star is well-versed in all things 80s.

      Millie Bobby Brown isn't the only Stranger Things wunderkind with a possible future in music. Finn Wolfhard — who supplied Eleven with Eggos and kissing lessons before she sacrificed herself to kill a monster — recently launched his own band by perfecting the guitar parts of PUP's "Sleep in the Heat" for a music video. He has also dropped covers of Nirvana, The Pixies, Mac DeMarco, and now, New Order. Finn's band performed a lively cover of the beloved English rock outfit's 83 anthem "Age of Consent" at a Los Angeles benefit show, appropriately called "Strange 80s." According to Finn's Instagram, the eclectic lineup saw everyone from Slipknot and Anthrax to Sarah Silverman and Tenacious D cover their favorite 80s hits. Never mind that Finn wasn't born until 2002. 

      "That was one of the most fun nights of my life," Finn tweeted while still riding a post-performance high. "I'm going to be playing more shows for sure with the band. It's my favorite feeling." Perhaps the teen rockers can tap budding rapper MBB to spit some bars on their debut album?

