watch elle fanning and 'the beguiled' cast's flawless 'hamilton' lip-sync

This week Lin-Manuel Miranda issued an online challenge to Hamilton fans to sing songs from his smash musical. The mission of #Ham4All is raising money for Immigration Heritage Month, by asking people to donate for a chance to win tickets to Hamilton's L.A. premiere. But no one's exactly a loser when we've already been blessed by Hamilton covers from Shonda Rhimes, Gina Rodriguez, Ben Stiller, and now, the cast and crew of The Beguiled. If you thought the inhabitants of an 1800s all-female boarding school lip-syncing to show tunes in corsets couldn't raise awareness for today's immigrants, you thought wrong.

The ladies of Sofia Coppola's feminist Southern Gothic chose, naturally, to cover Hamilton's Destiny's Child-inspired "The Schulyer Sisters." Actresses Emma Howard, Angourie Rice, and Addison Riecke do very cute Angelica, Eliza, and Peggys, but special shout out to Oona Laurence for a very charismatic take on murderous VP Aaron Burr. Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning also make brief corset-clad appearances alongside Colin Farrell and Coppola herself.

Today Miranda also dropped the explosive new video for "Immigrants" off The Hamilton Mixtape, featuring K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (Riz Ahmed), and Snow Tha Product. The line "Immigrants, we get the job done" received a standing ovation at the very Hamilton performance that a certain VP-elect attended a few days after the election. It hasn't become less powerful in the months since.