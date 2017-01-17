watch: drew barrymore turns cannibal in new netflix show 'santa clarita diet'

Another day, another trailer about cannibalism. But this time it's starring your favorite 90s actress Drew Barrymore. Launching globally on Netflix on February 3, Santa Clarita Diet tells the tale of Sheila (our girl Drew) and her husband (Joel, played by Timothy Olyphant). Both are real estate agents living disgruntled lives in the L.A suburb of Santa Clarita with their teen daughter, Abby, played by Liv Hewson. On the surface, everything seems normal, but then something happens to Sheila and things start to go south. When she's not able to feel her heartbeat, she coughs up an organ and begins to develop a taste for raw meat. Things descend into total chaos when she starts eating and killing real live humans. Watch the trailer, if you're feeling brave.

Read: Drew Barrymore on the pages of i-D, back in 1995.

Watch: The trailer for Raw, a new film about a female cannibal's sexual awakening.