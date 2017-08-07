watch charli xcx and halsey nail 'wannabe' by the spice girls





Charli XCX might have been thinking about "Boys" last month, but her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday was all about celebrating girl power. The singer teamed up with Halsey to perform a cover of "Wannabe" by the high priestesses of 90s pop, the Spice Girls.

It's a modern technotronic rendition of the original 1996 hit, and it made the crowd lose it. "You guys like girl power, right? Sing along if you know it," Charli told the audience before bringing Halsey out. The two are going on tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR later this year, and we can only hope they'll be rolling out more Spice Girls numbers.

Charli's always been a fan of the fabulous 90s. Some of her most major looks have involved towering platform sneakers, elastic chokers, and holographic transparent backpacks. She's even starred in a video dedicated to the era's fashion, as immortalized in the film Clueless. The movie was the main visual reference for Iggy Azalea's 2014 "Fancy" visual, in which Charli played a knee-sock-wearing friend of Iggy's Cher.

As we continue to wait for a proper Spice Girls reunion, the group recently announced that their brief foray into film — Spice World — is returning to theaters this September, in honor of the movie's 20th anniversary. Say you'll be there!