watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza, and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film

What more could you want from an Ivy Park campaign film than a star turn by Beyoncé herself? Beyoncé plus three of the hottest new faces around, of course! B has roped in a bold and beautiful trio for the new spring/summer 17 film: Lauryn Hill's daughter (and Bob Marley's granddaughter) Selah Marley, Beyoncé's musical collaborator SZA (whose forthcoming album we can't wait to hear), and the Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi -- a proud Iranian-American, who has spoken out against Trump's racist travel ban. The French-American model Sophie Koella joins the squad in showing off the latest collection of black, mesh, khaki green, and peach activewear. Check it out, below.