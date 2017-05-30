want to work on the new studio ghibli film? because you can

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Have you ever watched one of Studio Ghibli's sweet dream animations and wished you could live inside their worlds? Unfortunately, that's impossible, but you can help create them. The iconic Japanese studio is looking to hire animators and background artists for Hayao Miyazaki's much discussed return project, Boro the Caterpillar. Based on a short film, the full length feature is set to be released in 2019.

If the idea of the position excites you, you'll need to be able to start in October, commit to a three year contract, and speak Japanese. Like many creative jobs, it's more of a passion, not money, venture: the position only pays 200,000 yen per month — roughly US$1,802. Applications close July 20 and further details about the role can be found right here — in Japanese, obviously.

To get a fuller picture of what life at Ghibli looks like, we'd recommend watching The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, the 2014 documentary that follows the life of Miyazaki and his animators as they work on The Wind Rises and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.