wanna live a beautiful life? androgynous beauty jazzelle will show you how

This story was originally published by i-D UK.

I'm 21. I grew up in Detroit and three years ago moved to Chicago. Growing up, my self-confidence was complete shit. I always thought I was funny though, so I just rolled with that. I never had many friends, but the friends I did have were a gang of odd ones out. It was because of them I started to feel comfortable in my skin for the first time. Only then did my confidence start to grow.

Beauty to me is a mindset, it's a feeling. It's not just about a good skincare routine and it's not validated by likes on Instagram. Beauty is how you feel about yourself because, once you tell yourself you're beautiful and you know the words you speak are the truth, no one can tell you shit. Everything you could want in life is a possibility, as long as you are creative and hardworking. Obstacles are only temporary roadblocks that are meant to be passed.

1. Chill

Don't get ya panties in a bunch! Go with the flow and just chill the fuck out. Everything works itself out. Stressing is the biggest waste of energy. Focus on the positives and accept the negatives for what they are. You've got bigger things to worry about, like what you're wearing out tonight.

2. Explore and Experiment

Explore yourself. Explore the world. Explore your look. There's never a reason to stop experimenting. Don't knock what you haven't tried.

3. Sisters

Surround yourself with people who love and support you genuinely for who you are. Kick it with people who you can let loose with. Good friends are rare treasures so love them freely and know it's appreciated. Love is a two-way street and should be reciprocated! Balance is key.

4. Oats

Feel your oats everyday all day! The world won't always give you the support and motivation you want or need, so give it to your damn self. You are that bitch, so be that bitch, and be that bitch 24/7. Confidence is currency.

5. Lighting

Never do your makeup in bad lighting!! The sun is a shade queen and you will get clocked. If you don't have natural light, go barefaced. You are bad as fuck without makeup! You don't need the makeup, the makeup needs you.

6. Skin

No matter how tired, how lit, or how cute your makeup is, always, always, always, wash that shit off before bed and moisturize. Seriously. Don't forget to moisturize. You deserve better than to wake up dry.

7. Hydrate

Two liters. Every day. For the rest of eternity.

8. Stardust

Be your own "goals." Stop comparing yourself to others and realize how poppin' you actually are. And don't let anyone tell you different. As long as you learn how bright your star power is, it can't dimmed by anyone!

9. Pump a beat

Make yourself a lil' playlist that makes you feel your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent! Shake ya ass, show yourself what ya workin' with.

10. Actions

Words don't mean anything when you compare them to actions. Stop talking and do. Cut off your hair, get a tattoo. Don't be the bitch you wanna be next week, be the bitch you wanna be right now.

