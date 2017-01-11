vivienne westwood is hosting a climate change club night in london

A new club night is being organized by Vivienne Westwood with the aim to encourage clubbers to switch to green energy. Taking place on February 20 at London's recently reopened Fabric nightclub, the Climate Revolution-organized event is an extension of the designer's continued activism, as well as her recent LFWM show, the title of which paid tribute to green energy provider Ecotricity.

As with previous forays into nightclub promotion — Vivienne held a feverishly attended sea warrior themed party at Soho's The Box last year — the night will feature speakers, including Vivienne and Ecotricity's Dale Vince, as well as music from legendary DJ A Guy Called Gerald. The dress code is strictly "Mad Max."

"The Big 6 energy companies — most of whom are anti-environment and anti-life — will be delivered a fatal blow, with more and more people switching to green energy suppliers," says Vivienne ahead of the night. "There is one truly political act you can make as an individual or a group: switch to GREEN ENERGY."

Climate Revolution says SWITCH at FABRIC is a ticketed event. Purchase here.