video premiere: 'wine up' is a dancehall ode to nyc

In October, DJ and producer Jubilee released her long-awaited debut LP, After Hours. Its breezy, melodic tracks are treats for club-inclined night owls in nocturnal cities everywhere. But After Hours is, above all, an ode to the sounds that raised Jubilee in early-aughts South Florida: car-thumping Miami bass, tropical trap, and rave-ready house grooves. On the record's outstanding lead single, "Wine Up," Jubilee fuses these elements with all things dancehall. Jamaican-born, Bronx-based Hoodcelebrityy delivers a forceful, Vybz Kartel-esque vocal over Caribbean riddims cut with punched-up 808s.

One might expect "Wine Up's" music video to match its sun-soaked, South Florida sound. Instead, Jubilee shows love to New York City, her home of over a decade.

Director Akinola Davies (the Kenzo collaborator otherwise known as Crackstevens) captures Hoodcelebrityy and a trio of NYC dancers on the street and at handball courts, as the subway zooms overhead. The dancers are led by Storyboard P, the Crown Heights native dubbed "the Basquiat of street dancing" by The New Yorker.

Storyboard's arresting movements are rooted in flex — a style with origins in 90s Jamaica. The young dancer imbues its codes of movement with a more eclectic sensibility, drawing influence from West Side Story, krump, vogue, jook, and Michael Jackson. The troupe's liquid footwork is reminiscent of ballroom legend Willi Ninja pantomiming in the park in one memorable Paris IS Burning scene. Soundtracked by Jubilee's dreamy dancehall riddims, they create a new kind of NYC groove.

"'Wine Up' is a song that I made specifically to have fun and dance to, which I think we all need in these times. So the video had to show that," Jubilee tells i-D. Working with Crackstevens, Storyboard, and Hoodcelebrityy made it easy. "Hood is always inspiring because she is a star and her presence alone is captivating. Her delivery is always flawless and she was born to be on a stage and on a screen." Couple Hood's charisma with "three talented NY dancers, and a director whose videos I love, my wishes of fun were granted!"

Jubilee's After Hours is available now.