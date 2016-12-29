victoria beckham will receive an obe in 2017

Victoria Beckham has many things to be proud of. Her first career in one of the most successful all-female pop groups of all time. Her wedding concept. Her second career as the architect of the multimillion-dollar fashion empire she launched in 2008. Her bevy of adorable and talented children. This amazing Marc Jacobs ad. And her humanitarian work as an ambassador for UNAIDS, a role which has included fundraising for World AIDS Day and traveling to some of the most AIDS-ravaged countries in the world to promote HIV/AIDS testing and research.

On New Year's Day, Victoria will reportedly be recognized for these contributions in the UK's annual Honours List. Specifically, she will receive an OBE for her work in the fashion and charity sectors. (So far, no mention of her contributions to music, though "2 Become 1" is worthy of every honor imaginable.)

Yesterday, the Daily Mail reported that Beckham told her family the news over Christmas, and that the designer is "delighted and humbled for the recognition." While two Conservative British MPs have expressed their dismay at the announcement (it is customary for OBE honorees to remain silent about their award until the list's official publication), the award is very much deserved. Victoria will be able to display her medal next to her husband's; David received an OBE for his achievements in sport in 2003, and has since admitted that meeting the Queen was one of the best days of his life.