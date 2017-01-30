versace reportedly in preliminary talks to enlist givenchy's riccardo tisci

Donatella Versace and Riccardo Tisci might soon turn their friendship into something more. WWD reports the Italian fashion house is "chasing" the Givenchy artistic director for an unspecified role, with market sources saying the company has "held discussions in recent months." The likelihood of an engagement is unclear, however, the pair already have a history of groundbreaking collaboration.

In 2015, Donatella starred in Givenchy's fall/winter campaign — an unprecedented move, considering their competing labels. "I believe in breaking rules," Donatella wrote at the time. "Riccardo Tisci is extremely talented and above all my dear friend. We are family. I want to get rid of the old system, work together, support each other, and make fashion a true global community." Perhaps the family is about to grow much closer.