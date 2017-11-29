prince's estate just dropped some killer new prince merch

There is plenty of passable Prince merch available on the internet. A black throwback t-shirt featuring the cover art for Purple Rain can be bought from Hot Topic for $15.33 with a lingering Cyber Monday discount. Experienced Pinteresters can attempt a DIY version of that same iconic bedazzled blazer. But official merch sanctioned by The Prince Estate has been slightly harder to come by, because it hasn’t existed until now. The estate has just announced a pop-up "Hit N Run" shop full of seriously cool Prince tees, hoodies, and hats highlighting The Purple One’s most memorable looks. And it’s open for business now. The guerilla-style launch is a reference to the way Prince would drop "Hit N Run" releases without warning or promotion.

Looks memorialized by the new line of tees range from Prince’s white ruffled Victorian shirt — famously worn open and accessorized with roses — to the suited 1981 Controversy cover 'fit. The collection also includes two graphic tees by artist Martin Homent, who was Prince’s art director in the years leading up to Prince’s passing. Homent’s tees feature an emoji-esque Purple Rain figure and a silhouette of Prince’s profile cast against the moon. Plus, it’s all totally affordable, with t-shirts going for $30, hoodies for $50, and baseball caps for $25. Hit up the Hit N Run store here and get the people what they really want for Christmas.