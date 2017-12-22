Following more than a year of speculation, WWD reports that Phoebe Philo is officially leaving Céline. 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Philo’s tenure at the Paris-based brand. During that time the designer has redefined what women wear and want to wear, while (somewhat reluctantly) becoming a fashion icon in her own right. Céline’s fall/winter 18 collection will be its last with Philo at the helm. A replacement will apparently be announced in the next few months, and Philo currently has no plans to work for another luxury label.

In a statement, Philo thanked everyone who had become part of her Céline family. “Working with Céline has been an exceptional experience for me these last 10 years,” she said. “I am grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and committed team and I would like to thank everyone along the way who has been part of the collaborations and conversations… it’s been amazing.” LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault called Philo’s term “a key chapter in the history of Céline,” and said the brand was looking forward to ushering in a new era.

Philo’s recent spring/summer 18 collection for Céline felt, in many ways, like a buoyant farewell to the brand. "I wanted to be optimistic," she explained after the show. "It felt personal to me. I felt like celebrating. If there is anything to say at the moment, let it be with love. Let it be joyful." As thought, Philo wants to prioritize time with her IRL fam in London. But Céline’s journey isn’t over, and is sure to spark another round of designer musical chairs. Earlier this year, Business of Fashion named Natasa Cagalj (creative director at Ports 1961 and former Stella McCartney design director) and Ilaria Icardi (design director at Victoria Beckham) as possible candidates. Whoever steps up to the plate certainly has some big Stan Smiths to fill.