the horror film labelled ‘too scary’ and a ‘masterpiece’ at sundance

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

We all inherit some bad habits and weird idiosyncrasies from our parents — it’s inevitable. New horror film Hereditary takes this idea to its most extreme conclusion, and the first trailer for it has just dropped.

Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, and Ann Dowd, Hereditary focuses on the immediate aftermath following the death of Ellen, the grandmother and matriarch of the Graham family. Premiering at Sundance earlier this week, this film’s already been called “the most insane horror movie in years” and “two breathless hours of escalating terror”.

The trailer certainly lives up to the hype, featuring dead (and decapitated) birds, high school demonic possessions, and a wide-eyed daughter with a creepy book of sketchbooks and a knack for saying terrifying things with staggering nonchalance. “Who will look after me?” she asks her mother in one scene, before ominously adding “... after you die”.

After Ellen passes away her daughter (Toni Collette) begins to unravel cryptic and terrifying secrets about her family and ancestry. “The more they discover,” promises the synopsis, “the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

It’s set to be released in the US on June 8, which means you have a little while to enjoy life before Hereditary scares you to death just in time for the summer. Great.