no sesso joins adidas and mls for a sporty fashion show

Last week, adidas and Major League Soccer (MLS) came together to bring soccer (or “football” for the real fans) jerseys from the stadium to the streets. The powerhouses enlisted stylist Corey T. Stokes, Frankie Collective’s Sara Gourlay, stylist Andrew Andrade, and No Sesso’s Pierre Davis to reimagine the traditional uniforms. The creatives were free to rip, sew, and stitch the jerseys into their own creative vision. In total, 48 looks were shown at the fashion show, which were modeled by well-known faces like Deng and high-profile athletes like volleyball star Alix Klineman and LAFC star Lee Nguyen.

Left to right: Pierre Davis, Andrew Andrade, Corey Stokes, Sara Gourlay. Photo by: BFA, Owen Kolas

“MLS fans are different from any other league — millennial, multicultural and inclusive — and they continue to be an authentic representation of a new way to experience the world’s game — both in the way they express themselves through fashion in the stadium and in their everyday lives,” said Rachel Leber, Vice President of Consumer Products at Major League Soccer, explaining the ongoing relationship between sports and fashion.

The 2019 presentation was held in the fashion district of Downtown Los Angeles. DJ Noodles and DJ Odalys provided the soundtrack for the night with Bad Bunny and R&B from the early aughts pumping throughout the space. The models were sent down a long glossy black runway, where each one showcased the reimagined jerseys.

Corey T. Stokes kicked off the night with models resembling agents from Men In Black. All donning black sunglasses in ties, blazers, and trousers, Stokes’ personal style rule of having a “good fit” and his respect for tailoring came through immediately. Jerseys were styled under blazers and tucked into trousers creating a work-to-match ensemble. His blend of streetwear and business came through in his layering of cropped jerseys over the suit and tie. “In designing, I wasn't too focused on bringing my aesthetic into soccer, but more so taking this jersey and bringing it into my world,” said Stokes about his process.

Look from Corey Stokes / BFA, Owen Kolas

Sara Gourlay’s looks were influenced by her own sustainable streetwear brand, Frankie Collective, and what it means to create for women. “I took how I designed for the Frankie Girl, and just women in general, just empowering them, them feeling good and looking great in the clothes,” she said. Gourlay repurposed the jerseys to create wearable streetwear ranging from a black bodysuit made out of Frankensteined jerseys to a maroon one-shoulder form-fitting mini dress.

Look from Sara Gourlay / BFA, Owen Kolas

No Sesso’s founder and designer Pierre Davis was inspired by Naomi Campbell and “taking sportswear and soccer jerseys and doing something completely opposite with it and making evening gowns.” The designer, who is known for pushing the boundaries in fashion, achieved just that from a maize-colored dress with bright tulle peeking out to a gown with a red carpet-worthy train made from multiple jerseys stitched together. Layered and draped, the models were broken free of constructs — living in a world only Pierre Davis could create.

Look from Pierre Davis / BFA, Owen Kolas

Stylist Andrew Andrade went for a less subtle incorporation of soccer. His models were outfitted with sporty accessories including goalie gloves, cleats, laces as belts, and a soccer ball. Andrade had a deep connection to the sport, since he grew up as an avid fan and player. “I'm a football fanatic. Basically my entire culture behind who I am as Andrew,” he said. “I couldn't say my name and introduce myself without my passion for the game.” Andrade’s closing model, Lee Nguyen, wore a black turtleneck under a blazer that was fashioned with logos imitating the jerseys — emblematic of the night’s theme. He finished his walk to a handful of standing O’s and one friend even high-fived him as he passed on the runway. These moments during the night served as a constant reminder of the binding force that is adidas and MLS; soccer and fashion; friends and fans.

Look by Andrew Andrade / BFA, Owen Kolas

“The fashion show captured the unique spirit and confident attitude that embodies MLS,” said Leber. “The game is truly part of the fabric of North American culture and it was an honor to celebrate soccer’s impact on sports and entertainment with adidas.”