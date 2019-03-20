david lynch is offering film classes

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

David Lynch himself is sharing his wisdom with the world in a film course. And before you panic about getting signed up and the drudgery of returning to a lecture hall -- albeit one filled with David Lynch -- we have even better news: It’s online.

It’s on MasterClass, to be exact, a digital education platform with a very impressive staff list. Lynch’s 13 class course will be the latest to grace the hallowed virtual halls of MasterClass, which also boasts classes from Spike Lee and Margaret Atwood.



In the spirit of a truly online learning experience, the Twin Peaks director has outlined the course content not in a prospectus but in a trailer posted on the site. In it, he promises students an invaluable insight into his creative process, how he finds ideas and how they are transformed into film.

The only problem is that it doesn’t come cheap. Well, that cheap. A single class on the David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film course is £85, while an annual subscription to the site is £170. But you know, given that university costs about £30,000 these days, and even then you’re not guaranteed a job, maybe £85 isn’t so bad. I’m not bitter about my student loans, I promise.

You can find out more about the course and register here.

