the inside scoop on marc jacobs’s star-studded wedding extravaganza

Marc Jacobs via Instagram

For fashion fans scrolling through their Instagram feed this weekend, there was only one event that mattered: the hotly anticipated nuptials of Marc Jacobs and his now-husband, Char de Francesco. Given Marc’s decision to propose with a singing flash mob at Chipotle, we always knew the wedding itself was going to be a whole new level of extra. Quite how it was going to top his all-caps, essay-length dress code for his 2015 book launch (NO FLAT SHOES, NO MATTE SURFACES, NO NATURAL LOOKS), we weren’t sure. Somehow he managed it. Kudos, Marc.

From the all-star supermodel guestlist, to the bespoke Saville Row suits and Gucci boots, to the CBD vape pens given out as party favours, it was the fashion wedding to end all fashion weddings. Here, we go behind the scenes to find out what went down.

It had the wildest guestlist ever

With the star-studded guestlist alone, it was always going to be a wedding to remember. The illustrious line-up of attendees included, but was not limited to -- deep breath -- Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Helena Christensen, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Kaia Gerber, Chloë Sevigny, Emily Ratajkowski, Debbie Harry, Boy George, Frank Ocean, Luka Sabbat, Lil’ Kim and Bette Midler. Passers-by could easily be forgiven for thinking they had stumbled upon the Met Gala a month early.

For hardcore fashion fans, there was an even more exciting spot: the whispers, initially sparked by a tweet from blogger Bryanboy, of the first public sighting of Phoebe Philo following her departure from Celine last year. In a Twitter post uploaded the next day by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Philo was seen laughing with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell (name a more iconic trio, etc etc) with Enninful even captioning it with an appeal for Philo to hurry back to design. As Bryanboy put it in his initial tweet: “she’s alive!”

The grooms wore traditional British tailoring with a twist

Given Jacobs’s notoriously maximalist tastes, it was never going to be an event for sartorial wallflowers. The guests were largely decked out in outfits from Marc Jacobs collections past and present: see as a particularly eye-catching example Katie Grand’s autumn/winter 2019 number, made from thousands of hand-sewn organza petals, or Gigi and Bella’s barnstorming arrival in coordinated tailoring.

Meanwhile, both grooms wore bespoke suits crafted by Ralph Fitzgerald of the legendary Savile Row tailors Huntsman, with Jacobs’s featuring pointed shoulder pads and a calla lily through the lapel. Further details included a pair of miniature penguin brooches made from diamond and onyx, gifted to the couple by Prada’s design director Fabio Zambernardi, and a series of custom Cuban heel boots made by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele for the special day. As the cherry on the cake, the couple made their show-stopping entrance by stepping out of a 1962 Rolls Royce Phantom: even with all the full-throttle fashion being paraded around, Jacobs made sure not to be upstaged.

The wedding gifts were suitably bizarre

Even if he’s well-known for his love of a Marlboro Gold or two, it seems that Jacobs wanted to do a one-up on the “bowls of cigarettes” that infamously decked the halls of the last great New York fashion wedding, Mary-Kate Olsen’s 2015 nuptials -- or at least to provide a healthier option. According to Instagram, custom vape pens were handed out as party favours, coming engraved with the happy couple’s names and pre-packed with cannabis oil for those who fancied painting the town green.

The party favours continued with a custom sweatshirt, designed in collaboration with the tattoo artist Scott Campbell and embroidered with a pair of hand-holding otters sitting above the slogan ‘don’t float away’: a delightfully weird and wonderful emblem for the loved-up couple.

The entertainment was brilliantly over the top

No wedding party would be complete without a campy performance or two, and, suffice to say, this one didn’t disappoint. With the reception being held in the opulent surroundings of Midtown Manhattan's The Grill, wedding guests were treated to a song and dance number from performers in Jazz Age get-up, albeit with a cheeky twist -- think top hats teamed with sequinned hotpants.

All of this spectacle culminated with the reveal of the couple’s breathtaking five-tiered wedding cake, bursting from a pair of double doors on a spotlit, moving trolley. It was a perfect moment of high camp to end the wedding of the year. Now you just have to keep your eyes peeled for updates from the honeymoon.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.