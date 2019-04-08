daily horoscopes: april 8, 2019

The Gemini Moon can help you conjure up creative ideas and speak your mind, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to get clear on how to access the best of this energy for yourself.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may feel more sensitive to the words of others than usual, today, and your feelings may impede your ability to be as clear as you’d like to be. There’s no need to get frustrated with or mad at yourself because of this. Alternatively, use this as an opportunity to have self-compassion and to communicate about what you’re going through with others. We’ve all been there. Let this bring you closer to the people in your life rather than using it as a reason to push them away.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Avoid the temptation to throw a pity-party for yourself, today, Taurus. You are always in control of how you respond to situations and how long you wallow or dwell. Choose to do things that make you feel good and repeat mantras, affirmations, and stories to yourself that make you feel strong and capable. There is nothing that you cannot do and no situation that you cannot handle. Look to your past and how you have held yourself up until now for proof of this.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Today you will learn the importance of trusting yourself and honoring your feelings. Trying to please others or play off of their energy is an exhausting game that will never truly get you what you want. Instead, aim to take a step back when you feel the urge to people-please, mirror someone else, or say yes to something you’re actually unsure about. Use that moment to re-center, remember that life is too short to play games, or commit to something that doesn’t serve you, and act accordingly.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Most of your inspiration may come from being alone and doing things that allow you to exist in the empty space in-between; in-between seeing people, in-between work and rest, in-between phone calls or other communication. That period of liminal space is ripe with possibility for you. To take advantage of it by using it to breathe and pause wherever you are, and get quiet enough to let whatever information wants to come through, come through.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ve got some important things to day, and today is as good a day as any to say them. Whether it’s as small as giving advice to a friend, or as big as starting a book, think about what you’ve been eager to get out of your head and into the world and pick your favorite vehicle to do it. Don’t let yourself get too caught up in the “perfect” idea or way to communicate it because it doesn’t exist. Your only job is to express yourself and let people have their own experiences with what you share.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Ask yourself how you can entertain the multitude of possibilities available to you, today. With the kind of power, attention to detail, and eye for beauty you have, the sky’s the limit. So, why do you keep reaching for and limiting yourself to the same kinds of opportunities, over and over again? It’s time to get creative, think outside the box and stop settling for what you think will be easy to get or keep. It’s time to take some risks, Virgo.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you’ve been making assumptions about the people or experiences in your life that limit their ability to show up for you and prove all they can offer, let yourself entertain the possibility of being surprised by them, today. We never want to make ourselves liars and when we convince ourselves of other people’s inability or lack, we go looking for it. Try your best not to do that, today, and give people the opportunity to meet you where you need them.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may be working through some deep stuff in your own mind and body, right now. If it becomes too much or all that you can focus on, make sure you reach out for help. Even if you don’t want advice, letting yourself be vulnerable enough to share and be open with what’s going on can be a healing experience in itself. Practice naming the boundaries of how people can show up for you best, now, and give yourself the opportunity to find some relief.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are being challenged to temper your reactions, today. Not control or try to stuff them down, but really take a moment to decide how to put your best foot forward in any given situation and feel at peace with the decision to do so. As much as external factors may rile you, you are the one who decides how to respond and you are the one who needs to check your intentions for why you choose the kind of response you do. Try and do the self-reflective work, today.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do your best to really accept people for where they are, today. When we get impatient or irritated by people and where they’re at, we are saying that we are somehow better or more “evolved” than they are, and that’s simply not true. Today, work on accepting others and trying to see yourself in them. Think about how you can be of service and offer insight or hold the space for someone to learn or love themselves more. It will feel better for both of you.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Beware of having too specific of a vision of how things should be shaking out, right now. These kinds of rigid ideas of “progress” don’t mesh well with the fast-paced and ever-changing nature of Aries season. Think about how you can flow with what is happening around you and go where you feel like you’re being called. If you don’t necessarily feel “called” in any direction, take that as a sign to take a break.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It will be hard to keep your feet on the ground, today. Keep the tools that help you remain in your body and feel safe and secure in your life and decisions close by. Just because you are familiar with feeling floaty or out of your body does not mean it is serving you. Find new practices, foods, tools, etc, that help you come back to Earth and specifically return you to a space of joy and optimism, or they won’t have a chance at sticking.