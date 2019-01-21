daily horoscopes: january 21, 2019

We’re diving in deep, today, with a Mars-Saturn transit to kick off the season.



Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what it all means for you.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Welcome to your season, Aqua! Filled with eclipses and tumultuous political energy. But, you can handle it. The Sun returning to your sign should serve to remind you of all of the power that you have. Many years of experience and growth are already under your belt, and you have all you need to face each day with confidence. Just stop obsessing over how much time you have, and instead aim to take advantage of each moment, and the pressure should ease up.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If you’ve been feeling swallowed by anxiety or uncertainty, it may be time to break out of your normal routine. Do something that shakes you out of feeling lost in the monotony, and wondering if you’ll ever get everything “done.” There is much more to life than completing tasks. Submerse yourself in things that remind you of this fact.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If you’ve been going through the motions and not truly appreciating and understanding the impact of all you do, lately, an emptiness may creep in, today. If it does, the simple remedy is to fill yourself up with love and admiration for all that you provide the world around you on a daily basis. You, your talents, and your demeanor are one-of-a-kind and no one can do all that you do. Revel in and celebrate that, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you’re continuing to resist the road the universe wants to take you down, you’re wasting your time. How long do you really want to be stuck? Think of all of the times you’ve pushed yourself outside of your comfort zone and really soared. That’s the kind of feeling you can have everytime, but you have to either make a commitment to that possibility or to your stagnancy. You can’t have your cake and eat it too, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’re getting pulled in a lot of different directions. It’s time to really hone in on what vibes with your values instead of just saying yes to whatever interests you. Your time is becoming more and more valuable and you need to treat it as such. It’s Aquarius season and time to think big-picture. The year is young, but it’s still moving. It’s time to make some decisions and stop just “exploring your options.”

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Make no mistake: whatever is falling away right now is supposed to be, and whatever’s showing up deserves some of your attention, now. Second-guessing intentions and over-thinking will never give you as much information as getting your hands dirty in the situations at hand will. Right now is about balancing the maintenance of your emotional boundaries to protect yourself, while also showing up as fully as you can.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Whatever you are doing right now is enough. You deserve to give whatever you can’t get enough of and want to give all of your attention to as much of your focus as you want. Just don’t choose to do that and then wonder if you made the right decision. You don’t need to be doing a million things to matter. True investment in what you love will always trump showing up just because you think you “should.”

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s a big difference between nit-picking and strategizing. One is fussing over the details to distract and disrupt from truly committing to the process, and one is about efficiency. Be clear about which you’re actually doing, right now. Understand your motivation for what you’re choosing to zero in on and ask yourself where the fear is coming from if you can’t stop sweating the small stuff.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The imbalances in the world and people around you are really affecting you, and it makes sense. Just know that it’s not your job to “fix” or always balance people out. Sometimes, taking time to yourself to recharge and make sure you’re good so that you can lead by example is the best you can do. Work on knowing when to enact that boundary and take time and what circumstances feel important enough for you to show up for, right now.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The fact that things in the world and in your life are tumultuous should give you all the more reason to throw yourself into something you really want to see come to life. The more people that do this, the greater the world will be. Resurrect an old project or immerse yourself in learning something new; whatever makes you feel excited to be alive.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your mental energy is precious, and if you let it scatter and dissipate, it can knock you flat on your a**. The arrows you were born with need a sense of purpose and direction. Give your thoughts the same thing. In each moment, direct your thoughts to what you want to get sharper and clearer in your life, and direct them away from what you want to dull and fade out. You’ve got the power, Sagittarius, so act like it!

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your season may be at an end, but the ball is in your court. The Eclipses shook you awake and you can’t go back. Don’t try to do things the same way or fit into your old skin for other people. This new vision and fresh energy is yours to channel and direct at will. Clear the path of any people, commitments, objects, or other obstacles that could get in the way of you truly believing in yourself and becoming comfortable and confident in this new iteration.