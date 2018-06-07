sky ferreira gives lengthy update on 'masochism'

Photography Angelo Pennetta [The Street Issue, No. 326, Pre-Fall 2013]

It’s been nearly five years since Sky Ferreira released her debut album Night Time, My Time, and the internet is counting. Sky can’t post a #TBT shoot or ‘gram the contents of her handbag without sparking a comment war about whether she should be tried by fire to see if Masochism — the long-awaited follow-up album — is ever coming. Yesterday Sky gave us sometimes too fervid fans another update on her long-awaited sophomore release.

“I am just waiting for the official official official beyond the point of no return release date before I officially announce my single(s) due timing for others involved & the process of the release or whatever,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday under a photo by BFF Sandy Kim. “All I can say is that it is FINALLY happening.” Sky apologized for staying silent about the new album — not that she owes us anything — and promised that she’ll soon spill what’s been going on since Night Time, My Time. She has previously put the Masochism holdup down to being "stuck at the mercy of other people,” hinting at tensions with her record label.

“I would just like to clarify for some: my silence should not be confused for negligence,” Sky continued yesterday. “I deeply care & put everything I have into my music. Including all of my earnings. I won’t put out something that I don’t stand by or the bare minimum.” Her followers are responding positively to the most recent update, urging Sky to take her time. “Whatever time the music comes out, for us real fans it will be the right time!” wrote one supporter. Anyway, it’s not like Sky has been doing nothing over the past few years. She appeared in the new season of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, and will star alongside Rory Culkin in Jonas Åkerlund’s Norwegian black metal movie Lords of Chaos.