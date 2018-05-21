the obamas are going to make movies and series' for netflix

Donald Trump might be the worst TV president, but he certainly wasn’t the first. (Really, that honor should go to Ronald “ Kraft Suspense Theater” Reagan.) The Obamas spent eight years casually executing stream-era slays. Michelle’s Carpool Karaoke jam sesh, featuring a Missy Elliott guest verse on the former First Lady’s hit single “This Is For My Girls,” has racked up nearly 65 million views on YouTube. Barack’s literal mic-drop moment at his final White House Correspondents Dinner was seen and memed by millions. Now the Obamas are gearing up to dominate your favorite streaming service. Barack and Michelle just signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and shows for Netflix, Vulture reports, confirming rumors that surfaced earlier this month. They’ll do this under the name Higher Ground Productions.

“The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” according to a release from Netflix. “President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire”, said Eriz Schultz, one of the former President’s senior advisors, earlier this month. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

This all sounds very vague. But rest assured the savvy curators have seriously good taste when it pop culture consumption, and have always worn it on their sleeves. In 2016, Barry revealed his favorite films and shows to Wired, naming classics like The Godfather and Casablanca alongside cult gems like 2001: A Space Odyssey, and recent hits like Boyhood and Beasts of the Southern Wild. He thinks The Wire and M*A*S*H are the best shows of all time, and won over Michelle on their very first date by taking her to Do the Right Thing. No Finding Dory here, folks.