cher and meryl streep once saved a woman’s life

Finally, some good cheer in the form of Cher on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. Cher was there promoting her new film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which already seems like reason to celebrate (admittedly that’s debatable), as it reunites the two women on the silver screen for the first time since 1983's nuclear-power-exposé Silkwood. Corden was complimenting Cher on her starring turn when, she dropped the truth bomb about her and Meryl saving a woman in distress. Meryl had already mentioned the incident when talking about violence against women at the awards ceremony for the Committee to Protect Journalists, and told the audience they should ask Cher about it, as “She was there.” Well, ask and thou shalt receive. “We were downtown at her apartment, and she [Meryl] said ‘I want some ice cream,” begins the story innocently, before devolving into a story of violence, heroism, and wannabe actors. This, if nothing else, will put a smile on your face. It also begs the question, ‘Where is Cher when we need her most?’