listen to lorde perform a new track and cover frank ocean

Occasionally an artist will come round that transcends everything. Their songs are both incredibly popular and deeply personal music — a tightrope act that leaves Cirque du Soleil for dust. Their music soundtracks the apexes of emotion: the first lime-spiked Corona on the last long summer’s day, a new lover’s laugh...

Lorde is one of those artists. Frank Ocean is one of those artists. Lorde just covered Frank Ocean. The song was " Solo" and the location was Milwaukee. We don’t have many words, just feelings. Lucky Milwaukee.

It’s become standard Lorde tour practice to perform a cover at her shows, an extra little gem in an already very sparkly crown. She’s done Whitney, Paul Simon, Bruce. But this — this has to be her best yet. The only thing we need now is a collaboration.

Not only that, she also played a new song — titled "Precious Metals" — for the first time.

