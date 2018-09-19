i-d horoscopes: september 19 2018

The Moon moves into Aquarius, today, and gives us the opportunity to see the bigger picture. Artistic, intellectual and other creative endeavors will give you greater emotional resonance and fulfillment, now, so don’t be afraid to go deep and get weird.

Read the horoscope for your Sun, Rising and Moon sign below to get an idea on where to start.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid getting lost in or upset by the small details today. You know what you’re doing. Trust yourself and let your larger vision guide where you put your attention, today , not your fear.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel extra playful and affectionate, today. Lean into the urge to give and receive love and lose any shame you have around asking for what you want.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Any solo-time spent today, should help you to regenerate. While Netflix and food feel good in the moment, you’re back to square one once the food settles and the credits roll. Aim to invest in some real self-care to help refill your cup.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you may feel like spilling your woes to the internet, but you’ll probably want a much more private and productive way to express yourself in the long run. Trade IG for some good old-fashioned pen-to-paper journal time to help you work through your ideas or whatever else is going on, today.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Retail therapy won’t be nearly as satisfying as it is tempting, today. Put down the plastic and pick up your favorite self-help book, the phone to call a friend or a pillow to cry in once you know what you really feel and need.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Today may be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, but you’ll be OK. Commit to facing the music on whatever confrontations arise so that the issue has no room to re-appear.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You have a larger purpose than to just meet deadlines and other people’s expectations. Recenter yourself around your own standards of success, today, and don’t let anyone push you if it doesn’t feel right.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Get out and be social, today. Seeing people that you care for, admire, or want to connect with in a fun or relaxing setting will help to melt some of your worries and stress (at least temporarily) before it’s back to business.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The pressure to perform may really start to get to you, now. Remember that we are all specs living on a large rock floating in infinite space. It’s your choice to either maximize the effect of the burdens people put on you or accept that your best will always be good enough and return to your joy.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Let your intellectual and physical restlessness propel you in the direction of learning a new skill, about a new idea, or a new place, through physical and psychological travel, today. The new angle will make the world and your inspiration feel infinite.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s okay to not be okay, but the people around you might need to be clued in on what’s up in order to do their best to help you. Don’t be too prideful to ask for help or to take a break to breathe and re-prioritize, today.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It will be important to know what feelings of and responsibilities to others are and aren’t yours, today. Set boundaries for yourself around when you will name what’s going on and take some space before you step foot outside of your door to avoid any awkward or painful interactions.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.