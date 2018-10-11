daily horoscopes: october 11, 2018

The Sun and Pluto square off, today, which might make the atmosphere feel heavy and loaded.

If you’ve been keeping secrets, today will test your ability to keep up the charade.

Answer any calls to come clean and be honest with yourself and those around you.



Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below for more insight and honest advice on how to move forward.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The Sun in your sign is having a hard time, right now. Go easy on yourself when it comes to self-criticism and self-doubt. Things don’t have to be perfect or have a clearly defined “purpose” to matter if they feel good to you. Hang in there, the best has yet to come.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People may point fingers at you, today, that you don’t find them qualified to point. If this happens, breathe and take a second to assess both the immediate and long-term consequences of the reaction you choose. Regret is not your thing. Don’t do anything that will make you feel it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You understand power on a philosophical level that most people have trouble finding the words for. Find ways to speak up, today, when you know your voice could be used to help others and uplift those who need it.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be sure to really weigh your options before making decisions that could affect more than just you, today. You are a leader and we need our leaders to be compassionate and thoughtful when making choices that reverberate through their community, big or small.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Ignoring things won’t make them go away, not permanently, at least. You don’t have time to keep avoiding the core issues that continue to limit how far you can really go in love, money, creativity, and life at large. Take an honest look at your life and find out where you need to face the music (and then do it).

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Who do you become when you feel like you are in crisis? How do you define “crisis?” These are tough times and insight into who you want to be when things aren’t going your way will help you to maintain your integrity and relationships among all the mess.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Check yourself and the way that you exert your power, today. You are in a very powerful position which comes with great responsibility. Make sure that you are using your place wisely and that you understand the responsibility you have to both yourself and others so that your actions are never in conflict with your values.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Tension between what makes you feel good and what you are required to do out of obligation are at odds, today. How can you make even the most mundane of tasks into something pleasurable? Atmosphere always has a huge impact on you. Start with your surroundings and try to find a rhythm that works from there.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Sometimes, you tend to weigh the options too much and can confuse yourself as to what you want to do moving forward. The options that are right for you feel good-it’s the only things that separates them from the “logical,” but troublesome, options. Use your intuition and you’ll never be led astray.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, today. Deep and intense energy is something you are trained to handle but other people might not be dealing very well, right now. Use your gifts of empathy and compassion wisely, but offer what you can, when you can, to help yourself and others channel the vibe in a healthy way.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you start to feel defeated, today, don’t get stuck there. Everything in life is a lesson, but you have to be willing to engage. Learn whatever needs to be integrated into your understanding with grace and self-compassion. It’s the only way to always win.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

All of the things that may have seemed to have fallen into place may feel like they are slipping from your hands, today. You are just being tested. Step up to the plate with as little aggression and arrogance and as much optimism as you can. What is meant to be yours will be.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.