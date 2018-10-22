the fiercest looks at afropunk atlanta, straight up

Photography Chinedu Nwakudu

In the 13 years since Afropunk debuted in Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park, the globally recognized music and arts festival has established roots in Atlanta, Paris, London, and as of last year, Johannesburg, South Africa. Despite each city differing vastly in culture and distance, a similar spirit of blackness, activism, advocacy, love, and of course, expressive fashion, permeates each festival. Last weekend, for the third annual Afropunk Atlanta Carnival of Consciousness festival, the people of Georgia’s shining capital embraced this same spirit and added a homegrown flavor of their own. And in a city like Atlanta that is dominated by music, Afropunk reveals the often overshadowed contribution fashion has on Atlanta’s thriving creative scene, and the impact the city’s style has on the global fashion industry as a whole.



Because Afropunk Atlanta fell on Pride weekend, the celebration of equality, self-love, and freedom of expression was carried into the festival, and expressed through the outfits of attendees. Blue tulle was boldly draped and bedazzled with sequins, a pinstripe dress was secured in place by a patent leather corset, and alien nipple covers were taped over mesh. Like the music of the city, the styles were bold and loud, offering a glimpse into the atypical appeal of Atlanta, Georgia, and its people.

Atlanta Photographer Chinedu Nwakudu captured the most standout styles at Afropunk ATL’s 2018 Carnival of Consciousness.

Full Name: JaQuan Mitchell. Age: 23. Where are you from? St. Martinville, Louisiana. What do you do? Fashion designer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Noname and the beautiful people of course. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? I think what's happening everywhere, we're fighting for what's right. That's equality in every form.

Full Name: Arianna Valbrun. Age: 19. Where are you from? Baltimore, Maryland. What do you do? Student at Spelman College. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? The Internet. I love them so much I’ve seen them five times. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? At my school we're doing a literary magazine called Aunt Chloe, it's about social activism, social justice, and we're highlighting artist of color. A lot of times in Atlanta we focus on music but it's more about literary art and visual arts. @AriannaValbrun

Full Name: Cylantra Dees. Age: 20. Where are you from? Tampa, Florida. What do you do? I'm an artist. I actually am the Editor-in-Chief of Spelman College's literary magazine called Aunt Chloe. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? I'm most excited to see Rico Nasty and Kaytranada. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Everyone should know, not only in Atlanta, which already has an oppressive system for reproductive rights, but within the United States, that abortion rights and reproductive rights for all people, not just women, are about to become very strict. That's something that everyone should be aware of because women's rights are human rights. @cylantra

Full Name: Phylicia Williams. Age: 31. Where are you from? Pensacola, Florida. What do you do? Pharmacist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? I’m very excited to see both The Internet and Joi. Joi is hella underrated. And of course Noname. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Pride Weekend.

Full Name: Elyse Thoms. Age: 23. Where are you from? South Central Los Angeles. What do you do? Makeup Artist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Joi Gilliam. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? For fashion designers, makeup artist, performers, anyone who’s trying to do something in entertainment, you have to be out here right now. @elysethoms. Full Name: Haley Parker. Age: 22. Where are you from? New Orleans, Louisiana. What do you do? Fashion Designer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada. @haleyxparker



Full Name: Karol Conka. Age: 31. Where are you from? Brazil. What do you do? Rapper. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Pusha T and The Internet. Also black people in general. I feel close to black culture here. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? I don’t know. We came all the way here from Brazil just for Afropunk. @karolconka

Full Name: Charlean Scott. Age: 19. Where are you from? Outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia. What do you do? Server at California Pizza Kitchen and Musician. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada and The Internet. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? There’s so much good music and creativity in Atlanta right now. @charly.yy

Full Name: Salima Allen. Age: 27. Where are you from? Los Angeles. What do you do? Freelance Photographer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Sango. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Afropunk of course but also Pride Weekend. @salimasees

Full Name: Kendall Boone. Age: 27. Where are you from? Dallas, Georgia. What do you do? Just got back from international work. Now looking for a job in the states. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? I’m most excited to the see Noname and Kaytranada. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? He Is Valuable. It's a project that focuses on black queer men and them being their whole authentic selves. We have community events, weekly talks, and just everything you need to feel like home. @kendalltyrone

Full Name: Brandon Jones. Age: 23. Where are you from? Atlanta, Georgia. What do you do? In school studying to be a physical therapist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? The Internet. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? The gay pride weekend is a big deal right now, and also Clark Atlanta homecoming. @jstbecool

Full Name: PhaeMonae. Age: 27. Where are you from? Washington, D.C. What do you do? Dance Artist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Definitely how art and social change are working together in tandem to really bring things to the public’s eye, especially in communities that are being gentrified. @phae.monae._

Full Name: Ellis Hudson. Age: 20. Where are you from? Columbus, Ohio. What do you do? Right now I’m a student but I’m trying to become a fashion designer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? I’m most excited to see The Internet. I just recently became a big fan of them this year. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Everybody should know about the upcoming election of the governor and that they should vote for Stacey Abrams. @ellisxmonte

Full Name: Alex Belle. Age: 25. What do you do? Singer/songwriter from St. Beauty Band. Where are you from? Atlanta, Georgia. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kari Faux, The Internet, N.E.R.D., and Kaytranada. @alexlebelle / Full Name: Elaysia Robinson. Age: 21. Where are you from? Atlanta, Georgia. What do you do? Filmmaker and Visionary. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Death Grips and Serpentwithfeet. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? A lot of young black people are starting their own businesses and it’s beautiful. That should inspire other young back people to start businesses and be your own boss!

Full Name: Alisha Sae. Age: 19. Where are you from? Trinidad and Tobago. What do you do? Server at California Pizza Kitchen and Artist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada. What's happening in Atlanta right now that everyone should know about? Pride Weekend. @lishlish02_