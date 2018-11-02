travis scott stars in saint laurent’s spring/summer 19 menswear campaign

Travis Scott for Saint Laurent SS19.

Iggy Pop and Travis Scott aren’t a pair that you would usually put together, but that’s just what Saint Laurent have done for its latest campaign, and to be honest it’s already “name a more iconic duo” level good.

Shot by David Sims in classic Saint Laurent black and white, the spring/summer 19 menswear campaign marks the second time Travis has appeared as the face of the brand. He previously appeared in Anthony Vaccarello’s 2016 new faces video, and released a limited edition vinyl in collab with Colette and Saint Laurent late last year.

In this year’s campaign Travis appears in a black sunglasses, black embellished blazers, and, surprisingly, a not-black military jacket, while dancing to Iggy Pop classic " The Passenger."

Watch the full video here:

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.