cdlm is the new brand mixing reworked vintage and relaxed tailoring

Images courtesy of CDLM.

Last night at Peter Freeman Gallery we got to see the debut solo show by Chris Peters, of cult New York brand Creatures of the Wind. The new brand’s called CDLM, which stands for Cueva de las Manos, the name of a series of caves in Argentina filled with prehistoric art, and one of Peters’ favorite places. Creatures itself isn’t prehistoric — it’s still around, for special projects, but Peters' partner in crime (and life), Shane Gabier, is focussing on furniture. Thus, Peters is free to take a look at his original love, menswear. Lucky us.



A circle of light shone upon a scrawled upon tent, an appropriately minimal backdrop for Peters’ unisex designs. What followed was something like the perfect wardrobe — tailoring worn under loose trench coats and leather jackets, cropped white pants, reworked sweatshirts, and some particularly fetching silver boots. The mood was imbued by both the guitar noodlings that served as a soundtrack, and the impeccable casting by Midland Agency. Warhol muse, poet, and activist John Giorno looked sedate and elegant as he wandered out in a long coat, while Tavi Gevinson looked suitably android-like in a sleeveless white knit and taped jeans.

Peters’ ideas are very much of now, but hark back to when fashion was more personal. His disheveled cast of chic friends, and the darkened gallery setting made you feel like this was a performance art happening (perhaps one of Giorno’s). The collection will be available in October, mainly at Dover Street Market’s new LA outpost, and indeed, with its seamless mixing of reworked vintage and tailoring, there was something of the left coast here. Here’s to new beginnings.